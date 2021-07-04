Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after buying an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.09 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.