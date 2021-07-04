Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $215.60 and a 52-week high of $277.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

