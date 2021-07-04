Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $293,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JETS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $24.50 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90.

