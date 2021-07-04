Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,636 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

