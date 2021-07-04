Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CI stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

