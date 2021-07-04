Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

