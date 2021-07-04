Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,987 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of The Allstate worth $58,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.