Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 26,615 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $54,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,956,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $929,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $648.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $649.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $567.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

