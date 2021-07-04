Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $42,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

