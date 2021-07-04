Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $50,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGTI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

