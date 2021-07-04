Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,111 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $50,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

