Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Exelixis worth $46,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after buying an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.26 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.