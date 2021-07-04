Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $40.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214,233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

