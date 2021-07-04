Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $43.49 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

