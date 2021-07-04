Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $54,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $648.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $649.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

