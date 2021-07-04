Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $68,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

