Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Credicorp worth $72,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $121.19 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

