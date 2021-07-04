Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,179 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $211.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

