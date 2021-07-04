Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,973 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $62,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $214.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

