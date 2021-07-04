Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LMPMY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.05.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
