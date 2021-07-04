Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $41.01 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

