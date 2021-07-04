Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $54,212,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $107.65. 1,150,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,612. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.