Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LNVGY opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

