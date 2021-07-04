Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.96. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

