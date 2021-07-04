LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of LivaNova worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in LivaNova by 1.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

