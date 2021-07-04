LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

