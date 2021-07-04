Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Loews alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.