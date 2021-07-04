Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

