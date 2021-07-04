Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.98. Loop Industries shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 92 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $527.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.