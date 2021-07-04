Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.47. 697,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,165. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.