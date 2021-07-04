M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

