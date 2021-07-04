Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.15% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.43 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

