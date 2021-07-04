Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) vs. Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Financial Comparison

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bioxytran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.18% -66.02% Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,111.53%

73.0% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran has a beta of -6.34, meaning that its stock price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bioxytran’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$202.24 million ($13.09) -7.56 Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Bioxytran, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $168.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beats Bioxytran on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain. It is also developing BXT-252, a drug candidate to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

