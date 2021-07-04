MANA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 31.8% of MANA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $6.97 on Friday, reaching $1,551.96. The company had a trading volume of 144,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,810. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,437.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

