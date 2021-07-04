Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce sales of $13.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.73 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million.

Several research firms have commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MCHX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

