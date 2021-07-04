MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

