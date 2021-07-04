MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $70.89.
In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
See Also: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.