MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 177,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.