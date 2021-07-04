Mark Stevens Has $1.11 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mark Stevens raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $147,364,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,299. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $287.10 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.08. The company has a market cap of $386.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

