Mark Stevens Invests $1.29 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 31.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,206,000 after buying an additional 90,436 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 445,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,292. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

