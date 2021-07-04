Mark Stevens Sells 1,944 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mark Stevens lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

