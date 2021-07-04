Mark Stevens Sells 2,723 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mark Stevens lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $181,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853,802. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.