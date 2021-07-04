Markston International LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,835,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

