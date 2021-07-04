Markston International LLC Has $13.75 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Markston International LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.5% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in American International Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,994,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

