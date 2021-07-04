Markston International LLC Sells 64 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock traded up $28.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,238.89. 243,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,305.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

