Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $219,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $349.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

