MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

