Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.85.

MTDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 179,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

