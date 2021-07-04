Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 3% Higher

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.78. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 745,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

