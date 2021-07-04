McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

McRae Industries stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

