MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

